Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,341. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

