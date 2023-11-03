Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $7.84 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,459. The stock has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

