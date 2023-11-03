Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $8.39 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 5.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $9.40 on Friday, hitting $282.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.85 and a twelve month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.