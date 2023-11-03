Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.75. The stock had a trading volume of 778,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,369. The company has a market cap of $542.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

