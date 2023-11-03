Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAVA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after buying an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,639,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 381,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 62,268 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. 9,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $450.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

