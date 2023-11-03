Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.36. 436,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,333. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

