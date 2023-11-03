Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 31,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 546.0% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 127,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,389 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 818,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.40. 103,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

