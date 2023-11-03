Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.64. The company had a trading volume of 360,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.55. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.