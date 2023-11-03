Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 111,848 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,848 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,971. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

