Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 173,565 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,565 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 5.92% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,245,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EDOW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $31.09.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

