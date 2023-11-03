Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 184,700 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $89.13. 345,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

