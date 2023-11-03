Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 37,908 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,265,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,151. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.75 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.10. The company has a market cap of $303.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

