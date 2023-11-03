Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 66,887 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.06. 818,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

