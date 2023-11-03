Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $8.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.75. 45,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

