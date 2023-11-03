Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. 4,404,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,144,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

