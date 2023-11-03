Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,432,248 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of META stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,653,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.