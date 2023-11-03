Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 15,683 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 1.49% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 476,266 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1849 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

