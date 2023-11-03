Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,317 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.2% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 289,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 497,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,349. The firm has a market cap of $262.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

