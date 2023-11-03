Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.04. 832,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

