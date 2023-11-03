Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $194.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $160.26 and a 12 month high of $248.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

