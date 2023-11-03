Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $170.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Virtus Investment Partners Trading Up 3.9 %

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $194.31 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $160.26 and a twelve month high of $248.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

