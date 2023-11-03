Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 108,641 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Visa worth $661,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.9 %

Visa stock opened at $243.23 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.10.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

