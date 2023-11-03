Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.31. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

