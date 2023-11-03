Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $18.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s previous close.

VITL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VITL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,852. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.89 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $289,378.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,746,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,468,193.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $861,303. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,010.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.