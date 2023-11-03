Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.70. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. The company is developing lead product, tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), formerly VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

