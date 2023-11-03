Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.26. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.