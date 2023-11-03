Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,232 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 3.2% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.56% of Waste Management worth $391,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.68. 138,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,562. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

