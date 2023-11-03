Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Watsco worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $8.49 on Friday, hitting $370.42. 13,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,220. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.15.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

