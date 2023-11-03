Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,979,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,979,898.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 8,161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $467,462.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,679 shares of company stock worth $3,663,419. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

