WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,744 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

GNMA stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

