WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 9,067 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 1.95% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 502.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QDIV opened at $30.20 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

About Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500 Index based on quality and dividend metrics. QDIV was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

