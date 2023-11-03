WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

