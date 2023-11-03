WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

