WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 659.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

