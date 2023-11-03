WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVH opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.09 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

