WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinetik by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kinetik by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kinetik by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.30.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 182.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

