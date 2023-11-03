WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 29,970 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,917,000 after buying an additional 799,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LKQ by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $469,764,000 after buying an additional 1,343,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

