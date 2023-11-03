WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

AEE opened at $78.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.