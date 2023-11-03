WBI Investments Inc. Grows Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 661,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 389,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 362,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVI opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.63.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 69.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,929,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,057,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379,033 shares of company stock worth $154,031,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

