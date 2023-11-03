WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 185,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HESM opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.60. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 7.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.68%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $42,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HESM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

