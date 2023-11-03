WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $36.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $42.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

