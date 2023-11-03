WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $192.18 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

