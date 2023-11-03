WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

