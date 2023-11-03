WBI Investments Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 57,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

