WBI Investments Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.