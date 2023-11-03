WBI Investments Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $245.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $456.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

