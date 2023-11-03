WBI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,133 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $13,834,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 747,435 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

