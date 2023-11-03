WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.9 %

GWW opened at $756.29 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $704.57 and a 200-day moving average of $710.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

