WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after buying an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after buying an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $331.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

