WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,859 shares of company stock valued at $17,664,512. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $242.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $242.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

